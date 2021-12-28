Lay’s, Kurkure announce special consumer initiative with KFC

Corporates

TBS Report 
28 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 04:43 pm

Lay’s, Kurkure announce special consumer initiative with KFC

TBS Report 
28 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 04:43 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Deepening the consumer connect, PepsiCo and KFC Bangladesh recently have joined hands to launch a special consumer initiative to elevate their snacking experience. 

Customers can now bring an empty promo pack of either Lay's Pastazz or Kurkure and exchange it for a free piece of KFC's Hot & Crispy Chicken worth BDT 149 when they purchase a minimum order of a chicken item, reads a press release. 

The new exciting consumer offer is valid across all KFC outlets in the country and is applicable on all Tk10 and Tk20 promo packs of Lay's Pastazz and Tk10 and Tk25 promo packs of Kurkure. 

The offer has especially enticed the Bangladeshi youth as photos of long queues outside various KFC outlets have gone viral online.  

Delighted by the consumer response, PepsiCo Country Manager (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal) Pranav Mehta said, "At PepsiCo, we aim to create more smiles with every bite by bringing unique snacking experiences that match the requirements of our constantly evolving customers. We are thrilled to partner with KFC to bring this one-of-a-kind promotional offer, with their world favourite fried chicken, which not only intensifies consumer engagement but also enhances brand love. We look forward to making our consumer's snacking journey more rewarding through this innovative offer and spreading more joy amongst them."

Transcom Foods Ltd CEO Amit Dev Thapa said, "Being the global leader in fried chicken, we are thrilled to partner with PepsiCo as the global leader of snacking. Having footprints in 6 districts in Bangladesh with 26 stores, this partnership allows us to spread the love of the finger-licking good experience to the masses. Innovation is always top of mind whether it be through offerings, partnerships, or any aspect of the KFC experience to delight customers. We are glad to be able to bring this partnership to the Bangladeshi consumers which have succeeded globally."

To avail the offer, customers need to submit the empty promo pack of Lay's Pastazz or Kurkure at the KFC counter and purchase a minimum order of a chicken item to get one piece of Hot & Crispy Chicken. For each empty promo pack, the consumer will be entitled to only one free Hot & Crispy Chicken worth Tk149. 

In a single visit, a maximum of three empty promo packets can be submitted by one consumer for three separate chicken dish purchases. 

The offer is only valid for dine-in and takeaway orders till 31 January 2022.

