Law alumni reunion 2024 held at Uttara University

The Department of Law, Uttara University, successfully organized "Law Alumni Reunion 2024" for its esteemed former students on the 6th of July 2024.

The event took place today from 10 AM at the university's multipurpose hall, gathering approximately three hundred alumni who are now practising advocates, reads a press release.

The reunion was graced by the presence of Chief Guest, Justice Naima Haider from the High Court Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court. The main patron of the event was Uttara University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha. Among the special guests were Prof. Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Uttara University, Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Gazipur and Shah Monjurul Hoque, Senior Advocate and General Secretary of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association. The event was presided over by Prof. Dr. Zakir Hossain, Dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences and Chairman of the Law Department at Uttara University.

In her speech, Chief Guest, Justice Naima Haider commended the advocates for their dedication to the legal profession and encouraged them to serve the country with integrity, highlighting that this would lead to both honor and success. She also thanked Uttara University for organizing such a wonderful event.

Additionally, Vice-Chancellor Professor Lekha expressed her pride in the Law Department's achievements, noting that nearly three thousand students have graduated and are now making significant contributions to the legal field. She emphasized that this is a matter of great pride for the university community.

Special Guest Professor Goswami, highlighted Uttara University's role in producing leaders both nationally and internationally, stating that the reunion was a testament to this achievement.

Guest of Honor, Shah Manjurul Haque, reiterated the importance of confidence and continuous learning for success in the legal profession. He praised Uttara University for its exceptional educational environment, skilled administration, structural development, and the commendable quality of its graduates.

The event concluded with a delightful cultural program and a luncheon in honor of the alumni advocates.