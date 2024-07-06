Law alumni reunion 2024 held at Uttara University

Corporates

Press Release
06 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 10:29 pm

Related News

Law alumni reunion 2024 held at Uttara University

Press Release
06 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 10:29 pm
Law alumni reunion 2024 held at Uttara University

The Department of Law, Uttara University, successfully organized "Law Alumni Reunion 2024" for its esteemed former students on the 6th of July 2024.

The event took place today from 10 AM at the university's multipurpose hall, gathering approximately three hundred alumni who are now practising advocates, reads a press release.

The reunion was graced by the presence of Chief Guest, Justice Naima Haider from the High Court Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court. The main patron of the event was Uttara University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha. Among the special guests were Prof. Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Uttara University, Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Gazipur and Shah Monjurul Hoque, Senior Advocate and General Secretary of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association. The event was presided over by Prof. Dr. Zakir Hossain, Dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences and Chairman of the Law Department at Uttara University.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In her speech, Chief Guest, Justice Naima Haider commended the advocates for their dedication to the legal profession and encouraged them to serve the country with integrity, highlighting that this would lead to both honor and success. She also thanked Uttara University for organizing such a wonderful event.

Additionally, Vice-Chancellor Professor Lekha expressed her pride in the Law Department's achievements, noting that nearly three thousand students have graduated and are now making significant contributions to the legal field. She emphasized that this is a matter of great pride for the university community.

Special Guest Professor Goswami, highlighted Uttara University's role in producing leaders both nationally and internationally, stating that the reunion was a testament to this achievement.

Guest of Honor, Shah Manjurul Haque, reiterated the importance of confidence and continuous learning for success in the legal profession. He praised Uttara University for its exceptional educational environment, skilled administration, structural development, and the commendable quality of its graduates.

The event concluded with a delightful cultural program and a luncheon in honor of the alumni advocates.

Uttara University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

13h | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

1d | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

1d | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

2h | Videos
UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

2h | Videos
Putin Puts Trust in Trump to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin Puts Trust in Trump to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

9m | Videos
What was discussed in the Hamas-Hezbollah meeting in Lebanon?

What was discussed in the Hamas-Hezbollah meeting in Lebanon?

1h | Videos