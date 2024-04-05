Launching Event of the 11th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival

Submissions for DIMFF-25 will start on 3 April and be closed on 24 September

The 11th edition of the Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) commenced with great fanfare on 3 April, coinciding with National Film Day. 

The virtual inauguration began with a warm welcome from Festival Advisor Syeda Sadia Mehjabin; igniting anticipation for the cinematic journey ahead, reads a press release.

The unveiling of the festival poster and a gripping promotional video took place shortly after marking the official launch. An insightful tutorial video guided participants on film submission and rating procedures, ensuring a seamless experience for filmmakers eager to showcase their creations.

Submissions for DIMFF-25 will start on 3 April and be closed on 24 September. This festival will have four award categories.

Renowned actor, director, and writer Gazi Rakayet graced the event as a special guest, sharing his enriching experiences with DIMFF in the past.

"I became rich just watching the films," remarked Rakayet, expressing his enthusiasm for the diverse talents expected to participate in this year's festival.

He extended hearty congratulations to all involved, emphasizing the significance of student participation in shaping the future of cinema. T

he excitement peaked with the announcement of the winner of the Mystery Box, Rakibul Hossen Shiam, adding an element of intrigue and anticipation to the festivities ahead of the year.

The virtual event ended with Co-Advisor Rubayat Andalib Pantho and his remarks, "We grew up watching you, Gazi Rakayet Sir. Thank you for being a part of our childhood and for gracing us with your support in our journey. Thanks to the former festival directors, and to Hosain Hoque, the up-and-coming one, to the volunteers, who have worked to make this easy for the rest of us. Thanks to all of you."

