Launching ceremony of 'Southeast Business Review' held

The launching ceremony of "Southeast Business Review" by the Southeast Business School (SBS) of Southeast University (SEU) was held on 9 November at the university seminar hall in Banani, Dhaka.

The program was chaired by the Vice Chancellor of SEU Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, reads a press release.

Besides, the event got enlightened by the presence of the Adviser to the Board of Trustees of SEU Trust Prof Dr ANM Mesquat Uddin, Registrar Maj Gen Kazi Fakruddin Ahmed (Retd), Dean of SBS and Editor of Southeast Business Review Prof Dr Md Serajul Islam, and Director of BBA Program & Associate Editor of Southeast Business Review Prof Dr Sheikh Abdur Rahim.

At the event, Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam pointed out the significance of the journal for a university and the way it conjures up the teachers and students. Prof.

Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser, BoT of SEU, mentioned that research is always the top priority of Southeast University since its inception.

Prof Dr Md Serajul Islam, Dean of the School of Business and Editor of Southeast Business Review mentioned that the promulgation of the research work is for the welfare of mankind, and publishing journals and articles help to disseminate the knowledge.

Deans of different schools, Chairmen and Directors of different departments and programs, faculty members, high officials, and a good number of researchers of Southeast University were also present at the program.