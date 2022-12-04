Launching ceremony of 'Southeast Business Review' held

Corporates

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 12:11 pm

Related News

Launching ceremony of 'Southeast Business Review' held

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 12:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The launching ceremony of "Southeast Business Review" by the Southeast Business School (SBS) of Southeast University (SEU) was held on 9 November at the university seminar hall in Banani, Dhaka.

The program was chaired by the Vice Chancellor of SEU Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, reads a press release.

Besides, the event got enlightened by the presence of the Adviser to the Board of Trustees of SEU Trust Prof Dr ANM Mesquat Uddin, Registrar Maj Gen Kazi Fakruddin Ahmed (Retd), Dean of SBS and Editor of Southeast Business Review Prof Dr Md  Serajul Islam, and Director of BBA Program & Associate Editor of Southeast Business Review Prof Dr Sheikh Abdur Rahim.

At the event, Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam pointed out the significance of the journal for a university and the way it conjures up the teachers and students. Prof.

Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser, BoT of SEU,  mentioned that research is always the top priority of Southeast University since its inception.

Prof Dr Md Serajul Islam, Dean of the School of Business and Editor of Southeast Business Review mentioned that the promulgation of the research work is for the welfare of mankind, and publishing journals and articles help to disseminate the knowledge.

Deans of different schools, Chairmen and Directors of different departments and programs, faculty members, high officials, and a good number of researchers of Southeast University were also present at the program.

Southeast Business Review / Southeast University (SEU) / Business Journal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

FIFA World Cup: The silent battle of jersey sponsors

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Chained up and caged: How our forest department lacks in ethical treatment of rescued animals

4h | Panorama
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

The unavoidable crash

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

17h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

15h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

15h | Videos
The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

15h | Videos
Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill