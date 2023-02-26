Launching ceremony for commemorative book on Bhasha Sainik Principal Syed Abdul Hannan held

A publication ceremony for Bhasha Sainik Principal Syed Abdul Hannan Memorial Book was held at Dhanmondi Alliance Française on Saturday (25 February).

The book was published with the memoirs of more than fifty writers of different classes and professions about the memory of Principal Syed Abdul Hannan, the prominent educationist of Sherpur district and the organizer of the great liberation war.

Honourable Whip of Bangladesh National Parliament attended the event as the chief guest.

Eminent dignitaries including Atiur Rahman Atiq, editor of Daily Ajker newspaper, former Information Commissioner Professor Dr Golam Rahman and family members of Syed Abdul Hannan were present on the occasion.