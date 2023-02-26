Launching ceremony for commemorative book on Bhasha Sainik Principal Syed Abdul Hannan held

Corporates

TBS Report
26 February, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 01:54 pm

Launching ceremony for commemorative book on Bhasha Sainik Principal Syed Abdul Hannan held

TBS Report
26 February, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 01:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A publication ceremony for Bhasha Sainik Principal Syed Abdul Hannan Memorial Book was held at Dhanmondi Alliance Française on Saturday (25 February).

The book was published with the memoirs of more than fifty writers of different classes and professions about the memory of Principal Syed Abdul Hannan, the prominent educationist of Sherpur district and the organizer of the great liberation war.

Honourable Whip of Bangladesh National Parliament attended the event as the chief guest.

Eminent dignitaries including Atiur Rahman Atiq, editor of Daily Ajker newspaper, former Information Commissioner Professor Dr Golam Rahman and family members of Syed Abdul Hannan were present on the occasion.

Bhasha Sainik Principal Syed Abdul Hannan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

4h | Mode
IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

5h | Panorama
After a successful pilot in a collaboration with Heed Bangladesh, the cross-breeding of sheep is now taking place in 178 small farms in Dacope. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

How crossbred sheep can become the next 'cash animal'

6h | Panorama
Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

21h | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

20h | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

17h | TBS Stories
The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

21h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

5
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter