Launch of 8th Bangladesh Qualifying Rounds of the Philip C Jessup Int'l Law Moot Court Competition held at AIUB

The inauguration ceremony for the Eighth Bangladesh Qualifying Rounds of the Philip C Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition, 2024 took place on Thursday (1 February 1) at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB).

Salman F Rahman, advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, graced the occasion as the chief guest, joined by US Ambassador Peter D Haas as the special guest. Nadia Anwar, Founder Member and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and Christopher Howard, Resident Legal Advisor, US Embassy, Dhaka, were also present at the ceremony.

Salman F Rahman expressed his expectations that competitions of this nature would kindle the interest and insight of young law students in tackling complex legal problems.

He highlighted the competition as a breeding ground for nurturing and developing minds to handle real-life challenges within the evolving international legal order.

Ambassador Peter Haas emphasised gender equality in all spheres of social life, recalling the success of female participants in previous Jessup Moot Court Competitions.

Nadia Anwar extended her sincere gratitude to the dignitaries, the International Law Student Association (ILSA) Bangladesh Chapters, and Jessup Bangladesh for allowing AIUB to partner in this event.

She commended the participants for their passion in pursuing legal knowledge and advocacy.

The event also featured speeches by the National Administrator of Jessup Bangladesh Washik Muhammad Istiaq Ezaz, and the Founding National Administrator of Jessup Bangladesh and ILSA Coordinator Nuran Choudhury.

AIUB Founder Member and Board of Trustees Dr Hasanul A Hasan, and Board of Trustees member Dr Carmen Z Lamagna were also present on the occasion along with the Registrar, Proctor, faculty members, officials, students, participants of AIUB and other institutions,

The Philip C Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition, organised by the International Law Students Association, is recognised globally as the "World Cup of Moot," involving over 850 law schools from almost 100 countries.

The Bangladesh Qualifying Round, organised by Jessup Bangladesh in association with the US Department of Justice, Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development Assistance and Training, and International Law Students Association (ILSA), is hosted and sponsored by AIUB this year.