Laugfs Gas sells Bangladesh unit for $23 million to undisclosed buyer

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:38 am

Laugfs Gas said in a stock filing that it divested a 69% stake or 2,645,203 ordinary shares it directly held in its subsidiary Laugfs Gas Bangladesh Limited (LGBL), for $16.1 million on October 15. However, the filing did not give any indication about the buyer

Photo: Collected from Laugfs Gas Bangladesh Limited website
Photo: Collected from Laugfs Gas Bangladesh Limited website

Sri Lanka-based Laugfs Gas on Wednesday (16 November) said that the company had sold the full stake in its Bangladesh unit for $23.39 million to an undisclosed buyer, with plans to use the sale proceeds to settle the group's debt.

Laugfs Gas said in a stock filing that it divested a 69% stake or 2,645,203 ordinary shares it directly held in its subsidiary Laugfs Gas Bangladesh Limited (LGBL), for $16.1 million on 15 October. However, the filing did not give any indication about the buyer,  reports Daily Mirror. 

Slogal Energy DMCC, a fully-owned subsidiary of Laugfs Gas, divested the remaining 31% or 1,188,352 ordinary shares held in LGBL for $7.25 million on the same day.

"The above proceeds are net of LGBL debts and will be utilised to reduce the debt exposure of the group," Laugfs Gas Chairman WKH Wegapitiya said.Laugfs Gas recently said new entrants were eating into its market share in Bangladesh, due to unhealthy competition.

"Our operations in Bangladesh continued to face severe competition and rivalry, due to the large number of new entrants. While we consider competition to be healthy, numerous unhealthy, unethical practices by many entrants have affected the ethical players in the market and resulted in a decrease in our market share in Bangladesh," the company said,

Laugfs Bangladesh contributed to around 31% and 20% of the group's revenue and assets in FY2020/2021  respectively.

Comments

