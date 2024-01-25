Large Taxpayers Unit of NBR honours BRAC Bank as one of the leading taxpayers

25 January, 2024, 09:40 pm
Large Taxpayers Unit of NBR honours BRAC Bank as one of the leading taxpayers

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) of National Board of Revenue (NBR) has honoured BRAC Bank as one of the leading taxpayers in Bangladesh in Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23.

Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) organized a ceremony at its headquarters at Agargaon in Dhaka on January 24, 2024 to honour the top taxpayers for their contribution to the public exchequer in FY 2022-23.   

Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, Member, Tax Admin and Human Resource Management of NBR, handed over the recognition certificate to Mohammad Abdul Ohab Miah FCA, Financial Controller, BRAC Bank.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md. Iqbal Hossain, Member; Iqbal Bahar, Commissioner, LTU, and senior officials of NBR, banking and corporate sectors were present.   

As a values-based bank, tax compliance is embedded in value system of the bank. As a member of LTU, BRAC Bank has long been making substantial contribution to the government treasury playing a catalytic role to national development.

 

