Lankan Alliance raising funds through preference shares for MPGL 

Corporates

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 04:21 pm

Lankan Alliance raising funds through preference shares for MPGL 

Lankan Alliance Finance Ltd (LAFL) signed an agreement recently with Manikganj Power Generations Limited (MPGL) for raising Tk600 million through issuance of fully redeemable, non-convertible, cumulative Preference Shares.

The agreement was signed in the Head Office of Lankan Alliance Finance, read a press release. 

Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of LAFL and Mostafa Moin, chief executive officer of MPGL signed the deal on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Chief Financial Officer of MPGL Afroz Alam, head of Business of LAFL Shahanur Rashid, head of SME of LAFL Md Sayful Islam and Corporate Unit head of LAFL Ali Tasben Haque Riyad were also present in the signing ceremony.
 

