Lankan Alliance Finance supports Sajida Foundation for aged children's education

Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL) made a donation to Sajida Foundation (SAJIDA) to support SAJIDA's Education for Aged Children Programme (SUDIN) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

In a simple program organised recently, Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of LAFL handed over the cheque to Sardar Akhter Hamed, chief operating officer of Sajida Foundation, reads a press release.

Head of Business Shahanur Rashid of LAFL, General Manager of Sajida Foundation Sinha Ibna Humayun and other executives of both the organisations were present on this occasion.