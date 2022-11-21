Lankan Alliance Finance supports Sajida Foundation for aged children's education

Corporates

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 08:23 pm

Related News

Lankan Alliance Finance supports Sajida Foundation for aged children's education

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 08:23 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL) made a donation to Sajida Foundation (SAJIDA) to support SAJIDA's Education for Aged Children Programme (SUDIN) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

In a simple program organised recently, Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of LAFL handed over the cheque to Sardar Akhter Hamed, chief operating officer of Sajida Foundation, reads a press release.

Head of Business Shahanur Rashid of LAFL, General Manager of Sajida Foundation Sinha Ibna Humayun and other executives of both the organisations were present on this occasion.

Lankan Alliance Finance / Sajida Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

3h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

10h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

10m | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

1h | Videos
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

22h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'