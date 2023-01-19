Lankan Alliance Finance supports Marie Stopes for improvement of women's health

Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL) donated a medical equipment "Biochemistry Analyzer" to Marie Stopes as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The machine was handed over to Dr Yasmin H Ahmed, Chairperson of Marie Stopes Clinic Society in presence of Chief Executive Officer of LAFL Kanti Kumar Saha at a programme at the Head office of Marie Stopes Bangladesh, reads a press release.

LAFL extended its support to Marie Stopes which works to improve reproductive health status of the poor, highly at-risk and the vulnerable women and girls of Bangladesh, according to the release.

Among others Mamun Rashid, Chairperson, Dr. Naushad Faiz, Vice-Chairperson, Barrister Akhtar Imam, Director, Kishwar Imdad, Country Director, Aktari Mamtaz, Director, Waqar Kazi CPA, Director from Marie Stopes Bangladesh while Shahanur Rashid, Head of Business of LAFL and other representatives of both organizations were present on this occasion.