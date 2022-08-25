Lankan Alliance Finance signs refinancing agreement with Bangladesh Bank for CMSME customers

Lankan Alliance Finance Ltd (LAFL) has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (24 August) to extend loans under the refinancing scheme of Tk25,000 crore.

The loans are to support the Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME) in a bid to achieve economic growth and create employment in the rural and semi urban economy of the country.

The signing ceremony was held at the head office of Bangladesh Bank in Motijheel, reads a press release.

Kanti Kumar Saha, managing director and CEO of Lankan Alliance Finance signed the agreement on behalf of LAFL while Md Jaker Hossain, director of SME & Special Programs Department signed on behalf of the central bank in presence of BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor, Md Obaidul Hoque, executive director, Abu Hena Humayun Kabir, additional director of Bangladesh Bank, Md Sayful Islam, head of SME of LAFL and other officials of the central bank.