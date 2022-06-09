Lankan Alliance Finance raises Tk450m for Esquire Accessories 

Lankan Alliance Finance Ltd (LAFL) has concluded fund raising for Esquire Accessories Ltd, a leading export-oriented accessories manufacturing company of the country and sister concern of Esquire Group.

As the mandated arranger, LAFL has raised Tk450 million through the issuance of 5-year non-convertible redeemable cumulative preference shares to support the business expansion of Esquire Accessories, said a press release.

LankaBangla Finance Ltd and Shimanto Bank Ltd are the investors of the preference shares, while Dhaka Bank Ltd is appointed as the agent.

"This long-term funding will definitely help us to support our business growth as well as to earn more foreign currency which is very important now for the country" said Md Ehsanul Habib, managing director of Esquire Accessories in a signing ceremony held recently at the Esquire Tower, Corporate Office of Esquire Group at Tejgaon.

Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of LAFL, Arifur Rahman, managing director of Esquire Electronics Limited, Sharifur Pervez Bhuiyan, chief executive officer of Esquire Accessories, Rafiqul Islam, managing director (CC) of Shimanto Bank, Md Abu Jafar, additional MD of Dhaka Bank, Quamrul Islam, head of Treasury and FI of LankaBangla Finance, Shahanur Rashid, head of Business of LAFL, and other senior executives were also present there.