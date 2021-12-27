Lankan Alliance Finance offers donation to DU Economics Dept

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL) made a donation to the Economics Study Center of the Economics Department, University of Dhaka.

The donation was offered to support the students of the Economics Department for their research work and publication ''Bangladesh Students' Digest on Economics and Development,'' reads a press release.

In a function organised recently, Economics Department Chairman Professor MM Akash, LAFL Chief Executive Officer Kanti Kumar Saha, and Economics Study Center President Namira Shameem were present on the occasion.

