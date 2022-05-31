Lankan Alliance Finance inaugurates new relocated branch in Banani

Corporates

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 07:17 pm

Related News

Lankan Alliance Finance inaugurates new relocated branch in Banani

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 07:17 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Lankan Alliance Finance Ltd (LAFL), a joint venture non-bank finance company with multinational collaboration, has inaugurated its new relocated its principal branch at Banani in the capital.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday (31 May) with Chairman of Lankan Alliance Finance Ltd, Jowher Rizvi, reads a press release.

"With this branch, we are going to reach our target customers and offer app-based lending product under strategic alliance with a foreign partner", said Jowher Rizvi while inaugurating the branch.

Also present were Chief Executive Officer Kanti Kumar Saha, Head of Business Shahanur Rashid, Chief Financial Officer Wishva Wickramarachchi and other officials of LAFL.

 

Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL) / relocated / branch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

10h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

10h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

12h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

56m | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

2h | Videos
50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

3h | Videos
CU students becoming self-sufficient

CU students becoming self-sufficient

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products