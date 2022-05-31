Lankan Alliance Finance inaugurates new relocated branch in Banani

Lankan Alliance Finance Ltd (LAFL), a joint venture non-bank finance company with multinational collaboration, has inaugurated its new relocated its principal branch at Banani in the capital.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday (31 May) with Chairman of Lankan Alliance Finance Ltd, Jowher Rizvi, reads a press release.

"With this branch, we are going to reach our target customers and offer app-based lending product under strategic alliance with a foreign partner", said Jowher Rizvi while inaugurating the branch.

Also present were Chief Executive Officer Kanti Kumar Saha, Head of Business Shahanur Rashid, Chief Financial Officer Wishva Wickramarachchi and other officials of LAFL.