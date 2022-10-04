Lankan Alliance Finance convenes its 4th Board Meeting of 2022

Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL), a joint venture NBFI with foreign collaboration, convened its fourth Board Meeting of the year on Thursday (29 September).

Members of the board joined the meeting from Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh through a virtual platform.

The meeting was presided over by Jowher Rizvi, Chairman of Board of Directors of LAFL.

Among other directors, Shamindra Marcelline, Clive Fonseka, Rohan Pathirage, Azzam Ahamat, Udesh Gunawardena, Director of Summit Holdings Ltd, Azeeza Khan, director of Masco Group, Fahima Akter and CEO of LAFL, Kanti Kumar Saha and CFO of LAFL Wishva Wickramarachchi were also present.

