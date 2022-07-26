Lankan Alliance Finance arranges workshop on sustainable finance

Photo: Courtesy

Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL) organised a workshop on "Sustainable Finance and Environmental and Social Due Diligence" for the employees of LAFL at its Head Office in Gulshan recently.

Khondkar Morshed Millat, director of Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank, was the key speaker on this occasion, reads a press release.

Chief Executive Officer Kanti Kumar Saha, Head of Business Shahanur Rashid, CFO Wishva Wickaramarachchi, and other senior and junior executives of LAFL participated in the workshop.

