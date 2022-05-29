LankaBangla signs refinancing agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Corporates

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 07:29 pm

Related News

LankaBangla signs refinancing agreement with Bangladesh Bank

As per the agreement, LankaBangla will be able to deliver loans at a rate of only 5.5% for women entrepreneurs, expatriate-returnee entrepreneurs, trained entrepreneurs from government institutions, cottage, micro and small entrepreneurs in the country for a maximum of 5 years based on refinancing

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 07:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LankaBangla finance has recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for the project "Supporting Post Covid-19 Small Scale Employment Creation Project" (SPCSSECP) to restoring employment and economic activities in post pandemic.

As per the agreement, LankaBangla will be able to deliver loans at a rate of only 5.5% for women entrepreneurs, expatriate-returnee entrepreneurs, trained entrepreneurs from government institutions, cottage, micro and small entrepreneurs in the country for a maximum of 5 years based on refinancing, reads a press release. 

On the occasion, the Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Nurun Nahar and Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited signed the agreement on behalf their organizations. 

From Bangladesh Bank, Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Naser; Executive Director Md Obaidul Haque , Principal Financial Sector Specialist, Asian Development Bank Dong Dong Jhang and Deputy General Manager Md Jakir Hossain from the SME and Special Program Department; Deputy General Manager and Project Director Rozina Akter Mostafee; Deputy Director and Project Officer Md Akram Hossain from SPCSSECP were present there at the signing ceremony.

From LankaBangla Finance Limited, Head of SME, Kamruzzaman Khan; and Research Manager, Md. Maniruzzaman were present among other high officials.

 

LankaBangla / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

4h | Panorama
Aiman R Khan. Illustration: TBS

Why ‘marry your rapist’ court orders are not always what they seem

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Top 3 The Ordinary products that give extraordinary results

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Paper industry worth thousands of crores in Bogura

Paper industry worth thousands of crores in Bogura

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Tips to help you become a successful lawyer

10h | Videos
People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

10h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Harassment over 'indecent clothing': Women gather at Narsingdi railway station to protest, show solidarity

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh