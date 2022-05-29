LankaBangla signs refinancing agreement with Bangladesh Bank

LankaBangla finance has recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for the project "Supporting Post Covid-19 Small Scale Employment Creation Project" (SPCSSECP) to restoring employment and economic activities in post pandemic.

As per the agreement, LankaBangla will be able to deliver loans at a rate of only 5.5% for women entrepreneurs, expatriate-returnee entrepreneurs, trained entrepreneurs from government institutions, cottage, micro and small entrepreneurs in the country for a maximum of 5 years based on refinancing, reads a press release.

On the occasion, the Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Nurun Nahar and Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited signed the agreement on behalf their organizations.

From Bangladesh Bank, Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Naser; Executive Director Md Obaidul Haque , Principal Financial Sector Specialist, Asian Development Bank Dong Dong Jhang and Deputy General Manager Md Jakir Hossain from the SME and Special Program Department; Deputy General Manager and Project Director Rozina Akter Mostafee; Deputy Director and Project Officer Md Akram Hossain from SPCSSECP were present there at the signing ceremony.

From LankaBangla Finance Limited, Head of SME, Kamruzzaman Khan; and Research Manager, Md. Maniruzzaman were present among other high officials.