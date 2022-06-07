LankaBangla signs deal with Nagad

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 04:54 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LankaBangla finance has signed an agreement with Nagad to launch its Digital sales window for marginal people at LankaBangla Corporate head office in Dhaka.

Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director, and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited, and Rahel Ahmed, CEO of Nagad, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under this agreement, LankaBangla will provide DPS facility, Credit Card, and Loan applications through Nagad in urban and remote areas. T

The sole purpose of this venture is to bring marginal people under the banking umbrella across the country.

Khwaja Shahriar, LankaBangla MD & CEO said in this regard, "LankaBangla always focuses on Financial Innovation and works relentlessly to provide customized financial products to our customers. Digital Banking is changing the financial landscape in the country. We believe this new Vertical will play a pivotal role in developing Women Entrepreneurs and marginal people in urban and rural areas."

"Now with the help of Nagad, we can reach 6.5 crores of Nagad users in any area of Bangladesh."

Rahel Ahmed, CEO of Nagad Limited, said, "Nagad is the first mobile financial service that has designed all of its services focusing on easing the life of its users irrespectively the urban and rural areas. We are heading to a developed country, and now people need to access all financial services sitting anywhere in the country. This will also tremendously boost people's adoption of digital financial services and bring more marginal people into financial inclusion across the country."

Senior officials of both institutions were present at the event.

