LankaBangla Securities signs panel broking agreement with Rupali Investment

LankaBangla Securities Limited (LBSL) and Rupali Investment Limited (RIL), a subsidiary of Rupali Bank Limited signed a "Panel Broking Agreement" at the head office of the RIL on Tuesday (2 August).

The agreement was made to facilitate seamless trading, said a press release.

AKM Zakir Hossain, CEO of Rupali Investment and Khandoker Saffat Reza, CEO and Director of LankaBangla Securities Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

During the signing ceremony, Mohammed Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, managing director of LankaBangla Capital Market Operations; Mostafa Shazzadul Haque, chief financial officer of RIL and, other high officials from both organisations were present.

The agreement aims to create a resilient partnership between the two parties. It will also create consistency for the capital market in the context of trading shares using TradeXpress (online stock trading platform of LBSL) on behalf of Rupali Investment Limited.