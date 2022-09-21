LankaBangla organises tree plantation programme with Rajshahi City Corporation

Corporates

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 09:14 am

Related News

LankaBangla organises tree plantation programme with Rajshahi City Corporation

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 09:14 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A tree plantation programme was organised by LankaBangla Foundation at Sheikh Russel Shishu Park, Shalbagan, located in Ward No. 19, Chotobon village under Rajshahi City Corporation area on 18 September.

Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League and Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman (Liton) and LankaBangla Finance Limited Managing Director and CEO Khwaja Shahriar inaugurated the programme by planting saplings, said a press release. 

Under this tree plantation programme, LankaBangla Foundation has distributed 7200 different species of tree saplings to Rajshahi City Corporation. Besides Sheikh Russel Shishu Park, initiatives have also been taken to conduct mentioned tree plantation programme from Bheripara PTI to Hitech Park in Rajshahi.

The main objective of this tree planting programme of LankaBangla Foundation is to encourage everyone to plant trees with the aim of greening the city of Rajshahi, increasing the forest resources of the country and protecting the ecological balance.

LankaBangla Foundation has been conducting tree plantation programs in the country every year as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, considering land degradation prevention, fruit production, long-term environment and biodiversity conservation.

Along with the Ward councilors under Rajshahi City Corporation and other senior officials of both organisations were present in the programme.

 

rajshahi / LankaBangla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

3h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

2h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

1h | Panorama
Germany’s failure to hedge and its lessons for Bangladesh

Germany’s failure to hedge and its lessons for Bangladesh

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

3h | Videos
Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

3h | Videos
How to reduce food budget

How to reduce food budget

3h | Videos
Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination