LankaBangla organises tree plantation programme with Rajshahi City Corporation

A tree plantation programme was organised by LankaBangla Foundation at Sheikh Russel Shishu Park, Shalbagan, located in Ward No. 19, Chotobon village under Rajshahi City Corporation area on 18 September.

Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League and Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman (Liton) and LankaBangla Finance Limited Managing Director and CEO Khwaja Shahriar inaugurated the programme by planting saplings, said a press release.

Under this tree plantation programme, LankaBangla Foundation has distributed 7200 different species of tree saplings to Rajshahi City Corporation. Besides Sheikh Russel Shishu Park, initiatives have also been taken to conduct mentioned tree plantation programme from Bheripara PTI to Hitech Park in Rajshahi.

The main objective of this tree planting programme of LankaBangla Foundation is to encourage everyone to plant trees with the aim of greening the city of Rajshahi, increasing the forest resources of the country and protecting the ecological balance.

LankaBangla Foundation has been conducting tree plantation programs in the country every year as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, considering land degradation prevention, fruit production, long-term environment and biodiversity conservation.

Along with the Ward councilors under Rajshahi City Corporation and other senior officials of both organisations were present in the programme.