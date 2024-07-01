LankaBangla Finance upgrades PCI DSS certification

LankaBangla Finance PLC., a leading Financial Institution in Bangladesh, has upgraded to the latest version of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS, Version 4) certification, endorsed by VISA, Mastercard and other major card brands.

This certification acknowledges the Company's adherence to the mandatory controls established by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), utilizing advanced technology to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, confidentiality, and integrity of its credit card business operations, reads a press release.

Achieving this certification demonstrates its strong commitment to credit card security, making LankaBangla Finance the first Financial Institution in Bangladesh to receive this prestigious accreditation.

On this occasion, A. K. M. Kamruzzaman, FCMA, Acting Managing Director of LankaBangla Finance PLC., stated, "I am pleased to announce our attainment towards the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS, Version 4) certification. This significant achievement underscores our commitment to rigorous payment card security, affirming our dedication to protecting our clients' sensitive information."

He also added, "This certification affirms our adherence to compliance requirements and the principles of data security: confidentiality, integrity and availability. Our processes are now more closely aligned with the organization's strategy and objectives."

This certification, required by Bangladesh Bank for card business operators, reflects LankaBangla Finance's commitment to regulatory compliance. As a trusted financial institution, LankaBangla Finance delivers superior products and services, enhancing stakeholder value. Leveraging extensive experience and expertise, LankaBangla Finance provides excellent financial solutions across digital platforms.

PCI DSS, a security standard for major branded cards, is overseen by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). The QSA service is being provided to LankaBangla Finance by Enterprise Infosec Consultants (EIC).