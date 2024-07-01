LankaBangla Finance upgrades PCI DSS certification

Corporates

Press Release
01 July, 2024, 02:20 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 03:27 am

Related News

LankaBangla Finance upgrades PCI DSS certification

Press Release
01 July, 2024, 02:20 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 03:27 am
LankaBangla Finance upgrades PCI DSS certification

LankaBangla Finance PLC., a leading Financial Institution in Bangladesh, has upgraded to the latest version of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS, Version 4) certification, endorsed by VISA, Mastercard and other major card brands.

This certification acknowledges the Company's adherence to the mandatory controls established by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), utilizing advanced technology to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, confidentiality, and integrity of its credit card business operations, reads a press release.

Achieving this certification demonstrates its strong commitment to credit card security, making LankaBangla Finance the first Financial Institution in Bangladesh to receive this prestigious accreditation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On this occasion, A. K. M. Kamruzzaman, FCMA, Acting Managing Director of LankaBangla Finance PLC., stated, "I am pleased to announce our attainment towards the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS, Version 4) certification. This significant achievement underscores our commitment to rigorous payment card security, affirming our dedication to protecting our clients' sensitive information."

He also added, "This certification affirms our adherence to compliance requirements and the principles of data security: confidentiality, integrity and availability. Our processes are now more closely aligned with the organization's strategy and objectives."

This certification, required by Bangladesh Bank for card business operators, reflects LankaBangla Finance's commitment to regulatory compliance. As a trusted financial institution, LankaBangla Finance delivers superior products and services, enhancing stakeholder value. Leveraging extensive experience and expertise, LankaBangla Finance provides excellent financial solutions across digital platforms.

PCI DSS, a security standard for major branded cards, is overseen by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). The QSA service is being provided to LankaBangla Finance by Enterprise Infosec Consultants (EIC).

LankaBangla Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a regular LX570, the 570S has its allure further enhanced, making a bold statement everywhere it goes. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Lexus LX570S: Form, function and final farewell

12h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

14h | Panorama
The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

1d | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

7h | Videos
India pocket huge amount of money by winning the T20 World Cup

India pocket huge amount of money by winning the T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

8h | Videos
Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

9h | Videos