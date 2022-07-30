LankaBangla Finance signs agreements with SME Foundation

Corporates

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 07:35 pm

Related News

LankaBangla Finance signs agreements with SME Foundation

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 07:35 pm
LankaBangla Finance signs agreements with SME Foundation

LankaBangla Finance Limited signed an agreement with SME Foundation under the incentive package announced by the government to distribute loans at the entrepreneurial level from the 'revolving fund'.

The signing of the agreement was held recently at the Padma Hall of Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka, reads a press release.

In accordance with this agreement, a 'Revolving Fund' has been constituted in the SME Foundation as per the advice of the Finance Department. Entrepreneurs of potential sectors, sub-sectors and clusters, clientele groups, members of associations and chambers and women entrepreneurs will get loans from the revolving fund under the credit wholesaling program of the foundation. 

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance was present as the chief guest at the contract signing presided over by the SME Foundation chairman. 

Professor Dr MD Masudur Rahman, Khairuzzaman Mozumder, additional secretary of Finance Division, Ministry of Finance; AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, deputy governor Bangladesh Bank; Khwaja Shahriar, managing director of Lankabangla Finance Limited; Md Kamruzzaman Khan, head of SME of Lankabangla Finance Limited and officials of various banks and financial institutions were present as a special guest. 

Earlier for expansion of the loan programme in rural areas under the Financial Incentive Package targeting Cottage & SME industries to improve the quality of life of marginalised people in rural areas during the Novel Corona Virus situation (COVID-19) in 2020-21 and 2021-22, two financial years in favor of the SME Foundation, a total of 300 (three hundred) crores of taka were disbursed in two phases, which were successfully distributed at the entrepreneurial level before the specified time. 
 
 

LankaBangla Finance / SME Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

What CEOs think about inflation

10h | Panorama
Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

1d | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Why crude market is so unstable?

Why crude market is so unstable?

1h | Videos
How Nokia loose it's empire?

How Nokia loose it's empire?

1h | Videos
German artists paint CU shuttle train

German artists paint CU shuttle train

21h | Videos
"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

3
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

6
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink