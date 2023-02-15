LankaBangla Finance signs agreement with 'Barikoi' for digital CPV services

LankaBangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) has recently signed an agreement with Barikoi Technologies Ltd, a tech-enabled Contact Point Verification (CPV) solution that utilises location data and geographical segmentation for a convenient contact point verification service.

AKM Kamruzzaman, head of operations, FCMA of LBFL and Md Al Amin Sarkar, managing director and CEO of Barikoi signed the agreement at LBFL's Head Office, reads a press release.

Addressing the event, Kamruzzaman said, "Digital CPV will help us to reduce turnaround time and will benefit LankaBangla to verify prospect customers for faster, efficient, accurate, and transparent contact point verification."

"API-based CPV will enhance faster verification of our customers while providing customized financial services and enable other customer's due diligence (CDD) measures, including effective ongoing due diligence.", he added.

Al Amin Sarkar also commented on this collaboration "Our tech-enabled services coupled with Lanka Bangla's strong network is a step in the right direction for the finance industry and strengthen financial empowerment in Bangladesh."

Senior officials of both organisations were present at the event.