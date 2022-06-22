LankaBangla Finance, Prime Bank Eye Hospital signs MoU

LankaBangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prime Bank Eye Hospital, an initiative of Prime Bank Foundation for its customer privilege.

Md Minhaz Uddin, head of cards at LBF and Dr Iqbal Anwar, CEO of Prime Bank Foundation signed the MoU for their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Under the MoU, LBF cardholders will enjoy up to 20% discount from Prime Bank Eye Hospital. \

Mohammad Abdul Jalil Khan, Strategic Business Alliance manager and Labib Tazone Utshab, coordinator of Prime Bank Foundation and other higher officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.