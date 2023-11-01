LankaBangla Finance PLC. secures first place at 23rd ICAB National Award for ‘Best Presented Annual Report’

01 November, 2023, 11:35 am
LankaBangla Finance PLC. secures first place at 23rd ICAB National Award for ‘Best Presented Annual Report’

The 23rd ICAB National Award for Best Presented Annual Report 2022 was held on 30 October 2023 at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka, Bangladesh. 

At the event, LankaBangla Finance PLC. won the Gold Award (First Place) in the Financial Services category for it's best presented annual report, reads a press release.

Chief Financial Officer of LankaBangla Finance PLC., Mr. Shamim Al Mamun, FCA, received the award from the Minister of Commerce, Tipu Munshi, MP. Other senior officials of the Company, including the Head of the Operations Division, A. K. M. Kamruzzaman, FCMA; the Head of the Treasury & FIs Division, Quamrul Islam; and the Head of Brand Marketing & Communications Division, Md. Raziuddin were also present at the event.

Our continued success is ensured by our business acumen, good governance, and efficiency. We are sincerely grateful to all our valued customers, well-wishers and regulatory bodies for their support in our journey to this success.

 

