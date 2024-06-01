LankaBangla Finance PLC. partners with Trust Axiata Pay to enhance customer payment convenience

LankaBangla Finance PLC. has recently signed an agreement with the renowned Mobile Financial Service (MFS) provider, Trust Axiata Pay (TAP).

This strategic partnership will enable LankaBangla customers to conveniently pay their monthly DPS premiums, loan instalments, and credit card bills via TAP from anywhere, at any time. The agreement was signed by AKM Kamruzzaman, FCMA, Managing Director (Acting) of LankaBangla Finance PLC, and S M Akram Sayeed, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Axiata Pay (TAP).

High-ranking officials from both organisations were present at the ceremony including Khurshed Alam, Head of Retail Business; and Kamruzzaman Khan, Head of CMSME from LankaBangla Finance PLC. From Trust Axiata Pay, Md Nazrul Islam Zaman, Chief Operating Officer; Md Alamgir Hossain, Head of Regulatory & Partnership Business; Jafore Md Montasir Mamun, Head of School Business; Sodrul Amin, Head of Technology; and Md Ahmed Ullah Chowdhury, Senior Manager, Partnership Business were representing in the ceremony.

This collaboration offers LankaBangla Finance PLC. customers the convenience of paying their bills through TAP's user-friendly platform, enhancing accessibility and ensuring a seamless payment experience.