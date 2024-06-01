LankaBangla Finance PLC. partners with Trust Axiata Pay to enhance customer payment convenience

Corporates

Press Release
01 June, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 03:30 pm

Related News

LankaBangla Finance PLC. partners with Trust Axiata Pay to enhance customer payment convenience

Press Release
01 June, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 03:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LankaBangla Finance PLC. has recently signed an agreement with the renowned Mobile Financial Service (MFS) provider, Trust Axiata Pay (TAP). 

This strategic partnership will enable LankaBangla customers to conveniently pay their monthly DPS premiums, loan instalments, and credit card bills via TAP from anywhere, at any time. The agreement was signed by AKM Kamruzzaman, FCMA, Managing Director (Acting) of LankaBangla Finance PLC, and S M Akram Sayeed, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Axiata Pay (TAP). 

High-ranking officials from both organisations were present at the ceremony including Khurshed Alam, Head of Retail Business; and Kamruzzaman Khan, Head of CMSME from LankaBangla Finance PLC. From Trust Axiata Pay, Md Nazrul Islam Zaman, Chief Operating Officer; Md Alamgir Hossain, Head of Regulatory & Partnership Business;  Jafore Md Montasir Mamun, Head of School Business;  Sodrul Amin, Head of Technology; and Md Ahmed Ullah Chowdhury, Senior Manager, Partnership Business were representing in the ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This collaboration offers LankaBangla Finance PLC. customers the convenience of paying their bills through TAP's user-friendly platform, enhancing accessibility and ensuring a seamless payment experience.

LankaBangla Finance / Trust Axiata Pay (TAP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

6h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The first U.S. president to face criminal sentencing

The first U.S. president to face criminal sentencing

49m | Videos
The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

4h | Videos
Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

1d | Videos
The computer was joke?

The computer was joke?

5h | Videos