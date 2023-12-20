LankaBangla Finance PLC launches “PaySmart” QR Payment

LankaBangla Finance PLC has launched QR Payment named "PaySmart" for its customers to make payment for Deposit, Loans and Credit Card bills. This service is a joint initiative of LankaBangla Finance PLC. and SSLCOMMERZ.

Khurshed Alam, Head of Retail Business of LankaBangla Finance PLC. and Iftekhar Ishaque, Chief Operating Officer from SSL Wireless were present during the inauguration of the ceremony. Sheik Mohammad Fuad - Head of ICT; Khandakar Zakaria – Head of Retail Liability; Md. Toufiquer Rahman - Head of Cards (acting); was present during the launching program with other senior officials.

With the introduction of new service, customers can now make payments of their deposit, loans and credit card bills through the QR code. Besides, Customers can scan the QR code from the website and pay the bills as well.