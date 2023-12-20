LankaBangla Finance PLC launches “PaySmart” QR Payment

Corporates

Press Release
20 December, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 07:14 pm

LankaBangla Finance PLC launches “PaySmart” QR Payment

Press Release
20 December, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 07:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LankaBangla Finance PLC has launched QR Payment named "PaySmart" for its customers to make payment for Deposit, Loans and Credit Card bills. This service is a joint initiative of LankaBangla Finance PLC. and SSLCOMMERZ.

Khurshed Alam, Head of Retail Business of LankaBangla Finance PLC. and Iftekhar Ishaque, Chief Operating Officer from SSL Wireless were present during the inauguration of the ceremony. Sheik Mohammad Fuad - Head of ICT; Khandakar Zakaria – Head of Retail Liability; Md. Toufiquer Rahman -  Head of Cards (acting); was present during the launching program with other senior officials.

With the introduction of new service, customers can now make payments of their deposit, loans and credit card bills through the QR code. Besides, Customers can scan the QR code from the website and pay the bills as well.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

2h | Features
In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

7h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

8h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

1h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

6h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

9h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

21h | Multimedia