LankaBangla Finance PLC. fulfills DPS maturity commitment to deceased customer's family

A cheque handover ceremony took place on 11 June, 2024, at the Jashore branch of LankaBangla Finance PLC. This ceremony was held to fulfill the promise of the DPS matured amount under the Swasti Secured Money Builder product offered by LankaBangla Finance.

Recently, LBF customer S.M. Niamat Ali opened an account under Swasti Secured Money Builder product, which required a total of 60 monthly payments for maturity. Out of these, he was able to make 27 monthly deposits before he unfortunately passed away due to a brain stroke. As part of the DPS coverage commitment, LBF handed over the total matured amount to Ali's wife and nominee, Salina Parvin.

The cheque was officially handed over to Salina Parvin by Khurshed Alam, SEVP and Head of Retail Business of LankaBangla Finance PLC., together with Shyamal Das (CIP), Managing Director of M. U. Sea Food Limited and Zahid Hasan Tukun, President of the Jashore Press Club.

At the cheque handover ceremony, several senior officials were present, including Khandakar Zakaria, SAVP and Head of Retail Liability of LankaBangla Finance; Md. Al Amin, Senior Manager and Head of the Jashore Branch; Tanuja Rahman Maya, President of the Jashore Women's

Chamber of Commerce; and Sayeda Banu Shilpi, Secretary of the Jashore Women's Sports Association.

This event demonstrated LankaBangla Finance's dedication to supporting their customers and fulfilling their promises, reinforcing the trust and reliability of their financial products.

