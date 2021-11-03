LankaBangla Finance partners with Dutch-Bangla to strengthen customer payment solutions

LankaBangla Finance Limited (LBFL), an integrated financial service provider, has signed an agreement with Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL) for strengthening payment solutions for its customers.

LankaBngla customers will get integrated payment solutions for their DPS, loans, and credit card payments through rocket, NexusPay, and agent banking services across the country, said a press release.

AKM Kamruzzaman, FCMA, SEVP and head of Operations of LBF, and Md Mosharraf Hossain, executive vice president and head of Branch Operation and Liability Division of DBBL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at LBF's corporate head office on Tuesday (2 November).

Khurshed Alam, SEVP and head of Retail Business of LBF, said, "Now, our customers across the country get DBBL's NexusPay, rocket and agent banking services facilities."

Md Mosharraf Hossain said, "We have more than 5,500 agent banking points and 2,39,003 rocket agents all over Bangladesh. We can provide a customised payment solution facility to LankaBangla's customers through our Nexuspay and agent banking."

Md Rezanul Kabir, EVP and head of Financial Inclusion and Compliance Division of DBBL, Sheik Mohammad Fuad, SVP and head of ICT, Md Minhaz Uddin, VP and head of Cards of LBF and other senior officials of the two organisations were also present at the agreement signing ceremony.

