LankaBangla Finance, Labaid Cancer Hospital sign MoU 

LankaBangla Finance Ltd (LBF) has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Centre for its customer privilege.

Khurshed Alam, head of retail business of LBF and Amitavo Bhattacharyya, head of marketing of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Centre signed the pact on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under this MoU LBF Cardmembers will enjoy up to 25% discount from Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Centre.

Md Minhaz Uddin, head of cards, Khaja Wasiullah, head of cards sales of LBF and Md Al-Hasib, assistant manager, Corporate Marketing of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Centre and other higher officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.