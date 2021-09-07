LankaBangla Finance to issue Tk 300 crore Zero Coupon Bond

LankaBangla Finance Limited, a leading NBFI of the country, has received consent from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to raise Zero Coupon Bond (ZCB) of Tk 300 crore.

Before that, LankaBangla also received the consent of Bangladesh Bank for the issue.

This will be the fourth bond issue and third zero-coupon bond issue of the company. The proceeds of the bond issue will be used to augment the loan disbursement momentum of the company to SME, corporate, and retail segments.

A zero-coupon bond is a bond issued at a discount from its face value and the bondholders receive the face value at maturity. In Bangladesh, income from zero-coupon bond is subject to no income tax for individual and corporate investors.

IIDFC Capital Limited is acting as the trustee to the issue and Green Delta Capital Limited is the arranger.