LankaBangla Finance hosts programme on breast cancer awareness

27 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
LankaBangla Finance hosts programme on breast cancer awareness

LankaBangla Finance Limited organised a breast cancer awareness programme in collaboration with Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital. 

Under the supervision of Dr Tanjina Ahmed (Registrar Gynae) and Dr Sumaiya Shithi (MO, Gynae) of Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital, more than 40 female employees of LankaBangla Finance's head office received all necessary screening and awareness guidance related to breast cancer throughout the day, reads a press release.

LankaBangla Finance expressed its strong desire to continue such activities in the coming days with the aim of providing better treatment and quality healthcare among its officials.

