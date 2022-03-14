LankaBangla Finance celebrates International Women's Day 2022

LankaBangla Finance Limited (LBFL) on 8 March celebrated International Women's Day-2022.

A variety of events were organized at the corporate head office of the leading integrated financial conglomerate to mark the occasion.

Managing Director (MD) and CEO Khwaja Shahriar along with all the other senior officials of the company were present on the occasion.

It is also notable that all LBFL branches located all over Bangladesh celebrated International Women's Day 2022 on their own branch premises.

The main theme of this year's International Women's Day was to take women on the path of development and #BreakTheBias.

LBFL MD and CEO Khwaja Shahriar exchanged greetings with the female colleagues of the Company and highlighted the activities of Shikha Platform.

He inspired the women of the organization to overcome all obstacles, overcome the impossible and move forward.

Mohammad Hafiz Al Ahad, head of HR, exchanged his views with the organisation's female colleagues on the occasion and called upon them to always be on the path of development for their families, country and society through self-confidence.