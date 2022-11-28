LankaBangla Finance awarded at 'Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022'

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 09:29 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

LankaBangla Finance Limited has received awards for excellence in the categories of "Mastercard Contactless (Issuing)" and "Mastercard Credit Business (Domestic)" at the Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022.

The programme was organised by Mastercard on Thursday (24 November 24) with the theme "Towards a Smart Transformation".

The award ceremony was attended by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi as Chief Guest, reads a press release.

Md Khurshid Alam, executive director, Bangladesh Bank was the Guest of Honour.

On behalf of LankaBangla Finance Limited, Managing Director and CEO Khwaja Shahriar received the award.

Khurshed Alam, SEVP and head of Retail Business; Md Minhaz Uddin, vice-president & head of Cards from LankaBangla Finance, Vikas Varma, chief operating officer, South Asia, Mastercard, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard, along with the senior officials and dignitaries from partner banks, fintech, and merchants' partners of Mastercard attended the programme.

 

