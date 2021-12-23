Land offices need to be corruption-free for economic progress: Experts

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 08:26 pm

Land offices need to be corruption-free for economic progress: Experts

Academicians, economists and experts underscored the need for making the country's land offices corruption-free for further economic progress in the country.

They also stressed the need for entrepreneurial education after the completion of higher secondary education.

The observations were made at a virtual dialogue held Wednesday with the participation of noted economist Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad as the keynote speaker.

Entrepreneurial Economists Club of Dhaka School of Economics (DSE), a higher tertiary educational institute, organised the dialogue on the occasion of 'Fifty Years of Victory of the Country and the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu'.

The discussants also appreciated the progress Bangladesh made in every sphere of the economy since independence.

Prof Kholiquzzaman said after the tragic incident of 1975, the country once again moved towards development after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came into power.

He emphasised on the honesty and dignity of human beings with the hope that corruption will be minimised as the present government is doing well despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor Muhammad Mahboob Ali, entrepreneurial expert and IT expert of DSE presided over the programme.

He said that the economy of the country is progressing thanks to the steps taken by the present government.

Among others, Sara Tasneem, Afia Akther of DSE, and 150 participants from home and abroad took part in the lecture virtually.

