LAFL delegation meets with BFIU chief Masud Biswas

A delegation from Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL) has met the newly appointed Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Chief Masud Biswas at the latter's office at Bangladesh Bank.

A team led by Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of LAFL, greeted the newly appointed chief, said a press release.

LAFL Internal Control and Compliance Head Iqbal Ahmed and DCAMLCO Abu Shofian also attended the function along with other officials from BFIU.