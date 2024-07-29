LafargeHolcim organizes workshop on environment friendly blocks

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) one of the leading building material manufacturers of the country recently organized a two-day long workshop in Dhaka on environment-friendly Blocks.

A total of 30 Engineers participated at the workshop, reads a press release.

The workshop was inaugurated by Fakhruddin Mohammad Khan, Head of Technical Services, LHBL. Engineer Md. Abu Sadeque, Executive Director, of the Centre for Housing & Building Research presented the keynote at the workshop. Anwar Hossain, RSM, and Farjana Ehsan, DGM - Business Development were also present during the workshop.

The manufacturing process, technical features, and customer and environmental benefits of Holcim blocks were shared with the participants at the workshop. It can be mentioned that LafargeHolcim Bangladesh entered into the Block business in March 2024.

