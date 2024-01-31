LafargeHolcim Organizes Technical Seminar in Dhaka

Corporates

Press Release
31 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 06:58 pm

LafargeHolcim Organizes Technical Seminar in Dhaka

Press Release
31 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 06:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) recently organized a technical seminar titled 'Green Architecture as Social Change Maker' at a city convention center in Dhaka recently where more than hundreds of renowned architects were present.

Md. Rafiq Azam, Principal Architect, Shatatto Architecture for Green Living presented the key note at the seminar where he highlighted the importance of sustainable design and the resonance between nature &amp; architecture.

LHBL CEO Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, Commercial Director Amit Agarwal, Head of Technical Services Fakhruddin Mohammad Khan were present during the seminar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

8h | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

11h | Panorama
Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

1d | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can the United States establish peace in the Middle East?

Can the United States establish peace in the Middle East?

37m | Videos
Why is the demand for suits increasing?

Why is the demand for suits increasing?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh-India product sales market

Bangladesh-India product sales market

5h | Videos
Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

9h | Videos