LafargeHolcim Organizes Technical Seminar in Dhaka

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) recently organized a technical seminar titled 'Green Architecture as Social Change Maker' at a city convention center in Dhaka recently where more than hundreds of renowned architects were present.

Md. Rafiq Azam, Principal Architect, Shatatto Architecture for Green Living presented the key note at the seminar where he highlighted the importance of sustainable design and the resonance between nature & architecture.

LHBL CEO Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, Commercial Director Amit Agarwal, Head of Technical Services Fakhruddin Mohammad Khan were present during the seminar.