LafargeHolcim inaugurates concrete testing lab in Dhaka

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited has inaugurated their new 'Concrete Innovation & Application Centre (CIAC) Laboratory' in Niketon, Dhaka.

Rajesh K Surana, chief executive officer of the company, inaugurated the laboratory in the presence of renowned consultants and engineers of the country, said a press release today (11 April).

According to the media release, the CIAC Laboratory is an accredited concrete testing lab in Bangladesh by the Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB).

The laboratory will conduct the research and development works of innovative and sustainable building solutions.

It will also create the opportunity for LafargeHolcim Bangladesh to provide technical services to the construction sector through designing and testing of concrete and its ingredients.

Prof Dr Raquib Ahsan, BUET, Prof Dr Jahangir Alam, BUET, Dr Abu Sadeque, executive director, HBRC, Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman, sales and marketing director, Asif Bhuiyan, chief corporate affairs officer and HR director and Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief financial officer of LHBL, along with other officials were present during the inauguration.