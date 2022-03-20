LafargeHolcim holds ‘Retailers Meet’

The "Retailers Meet 2022" of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited was held in Cox's Bazar recently.

Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman, Sales and Marketing Director of the company, inaugurated the two-day-long programme where almost 1,000 retailers from different parts of the country attended.

The performances of the previous year and strategies for the current year were discussed during the meet. All the regional sales managers along with other officials of the company were also present.

