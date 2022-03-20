LafargeHolcim holds retailers meet 2022

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited has held its 'Retailers Meet 2022' summit in Cox's Bazar recently.

The two-day meet was attended by almost 1,000 retailers from different parts of the country, reads a press release.

Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman, sales and marketing director of the company, inaugurated the event.

The performances of the previous year and strategies for the current year were discussed during the meeting.

All the Regional Sales Managers along with other officials of the company were also present.