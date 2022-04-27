LafargeHolcim, Buet join hands to research on building solutions

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) a member of Holcim Group, and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) recently joined hands to conduct research together on building solutions.

With an aim to introduce customised sustainable building solutions for the country that will help to reduce cost of construction and also protect the environment, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between LHBL and the Research and Innovation Centre for Science and Engineering (Rise) of Buet.

Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, vice chancellor of BUET and Rajesh Surana, chief executive officer of LHBL signed the Memorandum of Agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

As one of the initial steps, both the parties will conduct R&D work on "effectiveness of rapid hardening cement compared to other cement and its positive applications in the context of Bangladesh."

On this occasion, CEO of LHBL Rajesh said, "BUET is the symposium of knowledge and LHBL is the symposium of experience from the industry. Together we can offer innovative and sustainable products and solutions to the Bangladesh market."

"We hope this partnership between BUET and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh will open up new avenues of collaboration. We look forward to getting support from LafargeHolcim Bangladesh on conducting R&Ds that would help in the development of the construction industry," said Prof Satya Prasad Majumder.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Pro-VC Prof Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan, Head of Civil Engineering Department Prof Dr Md Delwar Hossain and Prof Dr Raquib Ahsan from Buet.

From LHBL, Chief Financial Officer Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and HR Director Asif Bhuiyan, Sales and Marketing Director Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman and other senior officials were also present during the signing ceremony.