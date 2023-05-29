LafargeHolcim Bangladesh wins SDG Brand Champion Award

Corporates

Press Release
29 May, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 09:49 pm

Related News

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh wins SDG Brand Champion Award

Press Release
29 May, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 09:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) has won the SDG Brand Champion Awards 2023 in two categories 'Affordable and Clean Energy' and 'Sustainable Community Development'.

The awards ceremony initiated by Sustainability Brand Forum was held at a city hotel recently, said a press release.

The company's sustainable waste management through Geocycle was the winner and the initiative of sustainable community development was awarded as honourable mention in its respective categories.

Kaushik Mukherjee, head of Geocycle and Thuhidul Islam, senior manager, Communications received the winner and honourable mention awards respectively. 

LafargeHolcim / SDG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

12h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

13h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

5h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

7h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

8h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

8h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration