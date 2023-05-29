LafargeHolcim Bangladesh wins SDG Brand Champion Award

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) has won the SDG Brand Champion Awards 2023 in two categories 'Affordable and Clean Energy' and 'Sustainable Community Development'.

The awards ceremony initiated by Sustainability Brand Forum was held at a city hotel recently, said a press release.

The company's sustainable waste management through Geocycle was the winner and the initiative of sustainable community development was awarded as honourable mention in its respective categories.

Kaushik Mukherjee, head of Geocycle and Thuhidul Islam, senior manager, Communications received the winner and honourable mention awards respectively.