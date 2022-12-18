LafargeHolcim Bangladesh wins ICSB award for corporate governance

18 December, 2022, 02:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh has been awarded for 'Corporate Governance Excellence' by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB).

It won the silver award under the manufacturing category which was handed over at a ceremony held in a city hotel on Saturday (17 December), reads a press release.

Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief operating officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited, received the award from Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, MP.

