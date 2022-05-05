LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Water & Life join hands to improve lives of Bhashantek slum dwellers

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Water & Life (W&L), a France based Non-Government Organization (NGO), to create a positive impact on the lives of the Bhashantek slum dwellers.

Under this agreement, to ensure the sustainability of the initiative LHBL will donate cement for the cementation of the Bhashantek slum walkway. This will ensure a clean water supply for the slum dwellers, reads a press release.

Rajesh Surana, Chief Executive Officer of LHBL and Alexia Michels, Country Director of W&L in Bangladesh signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations that took place at the corporate office of LHBL.

W&L works to ensure water access, solid waste management, sanitation, and hygiene promotion to underprivileged people. They are now working to install individual sustainable water line connections for the Bhashantek slum dwellers.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & HR Director Asif Bhuiyan, LHBL Chief Financial Officer Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury along with other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.