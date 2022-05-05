LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Water & Life join hands to improve lives of Bhashantek slum dwellers

Corporates

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 03:35 pm

Related News

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Water & Life join hands to improve lives of Bhashantek slum dwellers

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 03:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Water & Life (W&L), a France based Non-Government Organization (NGO), to create a positive impact on the lives of the Bhashantek slum dwellers.

Under this agreement, to ensure the sustainability of the initiative LHBL will donate cement for the cementation of the Bhashantek slum walkway. This will ensure a clean water supply for the slum dwellers, reads a press release.

Rajesh Surana, Chief Executive Officer of LHBL and Alexia Michels, Country Director of W&L in Bangladesh signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations that took place at the corporate office of LHBL.

W&L works to ensure water access, solid waste management, sanitation, and hygiene promotion to underprivileged people. They are now working to install individual sustainable water line connections for the Bhashantek slum dwellers.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & HR Director Asif Bhuiyan, LHBL Chief Financial Officer Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury along with other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.     

LHBL / Bhashantek / Slum dwellers / urban slum dwellers / LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

40m | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

1d | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

4d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

45m | Videos
Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

6h | Videos
Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

19h | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval