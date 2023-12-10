LafargeHolcim Bangladesh recognized for VAT payment

Corporates

Press Release
10 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 04:19 pm

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh recognized for VAT payment

Press Release
10 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 04:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) has been recognized for the highest VAT payment at source in Sylhet.

The announcement was made during the highest VAT payer award-giving ceremony organized by the Sylhet Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate Office on Sunday (10 December 2023).

Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh received the award on behalf of the company from the chief guest Dr Moinul Khan, Member of the National Board of Revenue (Musak: Implementation and IT), reads a press release. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

3h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

4h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

10h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trust gap matters

Trust gap matters

25m | TBS Round Table
5 ways to tackle dollar crisis

5 ways to tackle dollar crisis

1h | TBS Round Table
A FIFA World Cup match of record yellow card

A FIFA World Cup match of record yellow card

2h | TBS SPORTS
The digital money magic in rural economy

The digital money magic in rural economy

6h | TBS Economy