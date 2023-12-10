LafargeHolcim Bangladesh recognized for VAT payment

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) has been recognized for the highest VAT payment at source in Sylhet.

The announcement was made during the highest VAT payer award-giving ceremony organized by the Sylhet Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate Office on Sunday (10 December 2023).

Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh received the award on behalf of the company from the chief guest Dr Moinul Khan, Member of the National Board of Revenue (Musak: Implementation and IT), reads a press release.