LafargeHolcim Bangladesh has been awarded the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2020.

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) conferred the award on LafargeHolcim for 'Corporate Governance'.

Kazi Mizanur Rahman, Legal Director and Company Secretary, received the award from the Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at an award giving ceremony held in a city hotel on Friday.