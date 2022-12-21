LafargeHolcim Bangladesh organise Football World Cup Carnival ’22

Corporates

Press release
21 December, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 03:04 pm

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh organise Football World Cup Carnival ’22

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) , one of the leading building materials solutions company in the country organized Football World Cup Carnival '22 powered by Holcim on 18 December , 2022 at the International Convention City, Bashundhara.

Around 4,500 people including independent house builders, engineers, contractors, distributors, retailers, LHBL Employees and other stakeholders enjoyed final match of the world cup on a giant LED screen, read a press release.

Renowned singer Shafin Ahmed's live music, cultural performances, games & fun activities were other attractions of the event. 

