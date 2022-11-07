LafargeHolcim Bangladesh launches new cement brand 'Supercrete Plus'

LafargeHolcim has launched a new cement brand "Supercrete Plus": the best fair face cement in Bangladesh with enhanced strength capability.

This premium product by the company is the country's #1 fair face cement with 15-20% enhanced early strength compared to any other Portland Composite Cement (PCC) coupled with Concrete Porosity Reduction (CPR).

"Supercrete Plus" gives the best outcome for fair face construction and the strength enhancing technology ensures long term durability. Versatile state of the art designs can be created with Supercrete Plus and the natural texture of concrete itself brings back a sustainable appearance to the building. Supercrete Plus can be used for fair facing interior/exterior surface, general concreting & plastering for slab, beam, column, high rise buildings etc. Tamper and moisture-proof packaging BOPP (Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene) is the added advantage of Supercrete Plus.

A product unveiling ceremony was held at a city hotel yesterday (6 November 2022) where Rajesh Surana, CEO of LHBL joined virtually and unveiled the new product. Dr Raquib Ahsan, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, BUET and internationally acclaimed architect Professor Rafiq Azam presented the keynote during the launching event where more than 200 distributors, prominent structural engineers and architects from different parts of the country were present.

During the launching ceremony, the CEO of LHBL said "Supercrete Plus is an unparalleled sustainable and innovative solution for Bangladesh market and fair face construction as it maintains a certain sense of beauty without any modification after natural shaping. Fair-faced concrete has an unpretentious, natural and calm appearance. Its innate weight and elegance is incomparable. We are confident that customers will like the new innovative construction solution that comes with strength and durability."

The new addition of "Supercrete Plus" after "Holcim Water Protect" and "Holcim Shokti" has further strengthened the portfolio of the company and customers will have options to choose as per the requirements of their structures.

Sales and Marketing Director Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and HR Director Asif Bhuiyan, and Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury the chief financial officer and Lakmal Suranjan Fonseka, procurement and logistics director of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh were also present among other high officials during the launching ceremony.